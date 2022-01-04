Stephens Ticks Up Price Target On This Surface Transportation Company By 6%
- Stephens analyst Justin Long raised J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) price target to $225 (an upside of 8%) from $212 and maintained an Overweight rating on the shares.
- The analyst increased his Q4, 2022, and 2023 EPS estimates and stated that he believes the "capacity-constrained, disruptive environment in 2021" helped emphasize the value of the company's strong competitive position across a variety of modes.
- He also believes J B Hunt's ability to gain share in large addressable markets should result in an attractive long-term growth story.
- Price Action: JBHT shares are trading higher by 3% at $207.90 on the last check Tuesday.
