Deutsche Bank Is Bullish On This Agriculture Company

byShivani Kumaresan
January 4, 2022 12:58 pm
Deutsche Bank Is Bullish On This Agriculture Company
  • Deutsche Bank analyst Christopher Barnes initiated coverage of Local Bounti Corp (NYSE:LOCL) with a Buy rating and $9 price target, implying a 25.6% upside.
  • The analyst sees Local as a well-positioned controlled environment agriculture company "capable of disrupting the traditionally grown leafy greens value chain."
  • He notes the company is "on the cusp" of a multi-year revenue growth opportunity.
  • Price Action: LOCL shares are trading higher by 2.36% at $7.17 on the last check Tuesday.

