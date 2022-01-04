Deutsche Bank Is Bullish On This Agriculture Company
- Deutsche Bank analyst Christopher Barnes initiated coverage of Local Bounti Corp (NYSE:LOCL) with a Buy rating and $9 price target, implying a 25.6% upside.
- The analyst sees Local as a well-positioned controlled environment agriculture company "capable of disrupting the traditionally grown leafy greens value chain."
- He notes the company is "on the cusp" of a multi-year revenue growth opportunity.
- Price Action: LOCL shares are trading higher by 2.36% at $7.17 on the last check Tuesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.