Analysts Remain Divided On Pinterest; Stock Falls
- Analysts had different takes on Pinterest Inc (NYSE:PINS) today.
- Wolfe Research analyst Deepak Mathivanan initiated coverage of Pinterest with a Peer Perform and $45 price target, implying a 36.9% upside.
- Mathivanan believes in the current product transition and thinks Pinterest has significant monetization upside over the longer term.
- Mathivanan thinks ongoing product iterations are likely to weigh on revenue growth during FY22 and FY23 and that the company's key performance indicators (KPIs) are likely to decelerate in the near term.
- Guggenheim analyst Michael Morris downgraded Pinterest To Neutral from Buy and slashed the price target from $46 to $39. The price target implies an 18.6% upside.
- "With shares under consistent pressure since reporting below-consensus user trends in 2Q21, we have been hesitant to downgrade in front of potential user stabilization," the firm says but notes that the data is pointing to further weakness.
- "We still see value creation potential for the company's large global user base and high-purchase-intent user behavior," Guggenheim says. "However, we don't see the platform's use case as developing as rapidly as peers, creating risk that competitors improve their social commerce offerings more quickly than Pinterest capitalizes on its position."
- Price Action: PINS shares traded lower by 9.72% at $32.87 on the last check Tuesday.
