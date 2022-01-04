QQQ
-7.31
408.99
-1.82%
BTC/USD
+ 258.39
46704.49
+ 0.56%
DIA
+ 2.23
363.45
+ 0.61%
SPY
-0.90
478.61
-0.19%
TLT
-1.19
145.49
-0.82%
GLD
+ 1.09
167.24
+ 0.65%

Analysts Remain Divided On Pinterest; Stock Falls

byAnusuya Lahiri
January 4, 2022 12:41 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Analysts Remain Divided On Pinterest; Stock Falls
  • Analysts had different takes on Pinterest Inc (NYSE:PINS) today.
  • Wolfe Research analyst Deepak Mathivanan initiated coverage of Pinterest with a Peer Perform and $45 price target, implying a 36.9% upside.
  • Mathivanan believes in the current product transition and thinks Pinterest has significant monetization upside over the longer term.
  • Mathivanan thinks ongoing product iterations are likely to weigh on revenue growth during FY22 and FY23 and that the company's key performance indicators (KPIs) are likely to decelerate in the near term.
  • Guggenheim analyst Michael Morris downgraded Pinterest To Neutral from Buy and slashed the price target from $46 to $39. The price target implies an 18.6% upside.
  • "With shares under consistent pressure since reporting below-consensus user trends in 2Q21, we have been hesitant to downgrade in front of potential user stabilization," the firm says but notes that the data is pointing to further weakness.
  • "We still see value creation potential for the company's large global user base and high-purchase-intent user behavior," Guggenheim says. "However, we don't see the platform's use case as developing as rapidly as peers, creating risk that competitors improve their social commerce offerings more quickly than Pinterest capitalizes on its position."
  • Price Action: PINS shares traded lower by 9.72% at $32.87 on the last check Tuesday.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color News Downgrades Price Target Initiation Analyst Ratings Movers Tech Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Goldman Sachs Analyst Sees 60% Upside In Uber, 28% In Lyft

Goldman Sachs Analyst Sees 60% Upside In Uber, 28% In Lyft

Goldman Sachs analyst Eric Sheridan initiated coverage of the U.S. internet sector with a "selectively positive view."  read more
Facebook Vs. Snapchat Vs. Pinterest Vs. TikTok: How Engagement Is Trending Into 2022

Facebook Vs. Snapchat Vs. Pinterest Vs. TikTok: How Engagement Is Trending Into 2022

Social engagement has rebounded since May, although it is still below the "shelter-in" levels seen in the fourth quarter of 2020, Morgan Stanley said, citing its Alphawise survey. read more
Wednesdays With Wedbush On PreMarket Prep Plus: The Payments Sector Outlook

Wednesdays With Wedbush On PreMarket Prep Plus: The Payments Sector Outlook

Moshe Katri, fintech and payments analyst at Wedbush, joined this week's "Wednesdays with Wedbush" segment on PreMarket Prep Plus. read more
BofA On PayPal's Potential Pinterest Buyout

BofA On PayPal's Potential Pinterest Buyout

Several media reports suggest PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) may acquire Pinterest Inc (NYSE: PINS) for $70 per share, valuing the company at around $48 billion. read more