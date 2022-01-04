Jefferies Upgrades Warner Music To Buy; Bumps Up Price Target By 22%
- Jefferies analyst Andrew Uerkwitz upgraded Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) to Buy from Hold with a price target of $50, up from $41. The price target implies an upside of 20.7%.
- Uerkwitz cited his higher confidence that digital streaming is still early and will provide a base of steady, predictable growth.
- The analyst noted that Street models are yet to appreciate the emerging platforms. Additionally, its capital structure provides flexibility for new investments and initiatives.
- Uerkwitz's new estimates are now above the Street view, and he is comfortable forecasting double-digit revenue growth for the next five years for Warner Music.
- With a legacy extending back over 200 years, Warner Music Group today is home to an unparalleled family of creative artists, songwriters, and companies moving culture across the globe.
- Price Action: WMG shares traded lower by 3.56% at $41.42 on the last check Tuesday.
