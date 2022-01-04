QQQ
-7.19
408.87
-1.79%
BTC/USD
+ 473.04
46919.14
+ 1.02%
DIA
+ 2.43
363.25
+ 0.66%
SPY
-0.45
478.16
-0.09%
TLT
-1.30
145.60
-0.9%
GLD
+ 0.97
167.37
+ 0.57%

Jefferies Upgrades Warner Music To Buy; Bumps Up Price Target By 22%

byAnusuya Lahiri
January 4, 2022 12:07 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Jefferies Upgrades Warner Music To Buy; Bumps Up Price Target By 22%
  • Jefferies analyst Andrew Uerkwitz upgraded Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMGto Buy from Hold with a price target of $50, up from $41. The price target implies an upside of 20.7%.
  • Related Content: Access Industries Offloads Stake In Warner Music Via Equity Offering At 4.5% Discount
  • Uerkwitz cited his higher confidence that digital streaming is still early and will provide a base of steady, predictable growth. 
  • The analyst noted that Street models are yet to appreciate the emerging platforms. Additionally, its capital structure provides flexibility for new investments and initiatives.
  • Uerkwitz's new estimates are now above the Street view, and he is comfortable forecasting double-digit revenue growth for the next five years for Warner Music. 
  • With a legacy extending back over 200 years, Warner Music Group today is home to an unparalleled family of creative artists, songwriters, and companies moving culture across the globe.
  • Price Action: WMG shares traded lower by 3.56% at $41.42 on the last check Tuesday.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color News Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Tech

Related Articles

Barclays' Reasons For Preferring Warner Music Over Universal Music

Barclays' Reasons For Preferring Warner Music Over Universal Music

Credit Suisse Sees 19.2% Upside In This Stock As Streaming Industry Gains Steam

Credit Suisse Sees 19.2% Upside In This Stock As Streaming Industry Gains Steam

Why This Warner Music Group Analyst Is Turning Bearish

Why This Warner Music Group Analyst Is Turning Bearish

Although Warner Music Group Corp (NASDAQ: WMG) is poised to continue benefiting from secular tailwinds in the music industry and its longer-term growth story remains intact, the stock seems “fairly valued” and there is downside risk in the near-to-intermediate term, according to BofA Securities.< read more

UPDATE: Ivan Research On Warner Music Group Price Target Increase: A Post-Pandemic Recovery In Live Performances And touring Along With A Recovery in Advertising Revenue Will Drive Further Revenue Gains This Year, Firm Sees