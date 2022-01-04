Barclays Bumps Up Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Target By 25%
- Barclays analyst Tim Long upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) to Overweight from Equal Weight with a price target of $20, up from $16. The price target implies a 23.9% upside.
- Long believes the company's core server and storage market is stabilizing and moving to as-a-service.
- Meanwhile, Long thinks its networking "should see solid growth."
- Further, HP Enterprise's valuation is the lowest in the group.
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise is a supplier of IT infrastructure products and services.
- Price Action: HPE shares traded higher by 2.66% at $16.57 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
