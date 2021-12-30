Argus Sees 14% Upside In AECOM
- Argus analyst John Staszak raised AECOM's (NYSE:ACM) price target to $88 (an upside of 14%) from $80 and maintained a Buy rating on the shares.
- The analyst says the company's switch to a "professional services business model" is favorable, and it should benefit from increased infrastructure spending going forward.
- Staszak further adds that the growing demand for road and water projects should provide Aecom's Design & Consulting Service unit with a stable source of revenue.
- Price Action: ACM shares traded higher by 0.17% at $77.16 on the last check Thursday.
