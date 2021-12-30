QQQ
Argus Sees 14% Upside In AECOM

byAkanksha Bakshi
December 30, 2021 12:35 pm
Argus Sees 14% Upside In AECOM
  • Argus analyst John Staszak raised AECOM's (NYSE:ACMprice target to $88 (an upside of 14%) from $80 and maintained a Buy rating on the shares.
  • The analyst says the company's switch to a "professional services business model" is favorable, and it should benefit from increased infrastructure spending going forward.
  • Staszak further adds that the growing demand for road and water projects should provide Aecom's Design & Consulting Service unit with a stable source of revenue.
  • Also read, City Of Richardson In Texas Picks AECOM To Provide Program Management Services.
  • Price Action: ACM shares traded higher by 0.17% at $77.16 on the last check Thursday.

