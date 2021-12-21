City Of Richardson In Texas Picks AECOM To Provide Program Management Services
- AECOM (NYSE: ACM) has been selected to serve as General Engineering Consultant (GEC) by the City of Richardson, Texas. The financial terms of the contract were not disclosed.
- Aecom will augment city staff and provide program management services for the city's Capital Improvement Program, including the recently approved 2021 Bond Program.
- The contract will identify opportunities that enhance efficiency, minimize public disruption, and reduce costs on citywide projects.
- The City of Richardson's Capital Improvement Program includes projects totaling nearly $400 million to be delivered over the next five to seven years.
- Price Action: ACM shares are trading higher by 1.59% at $73.56 on the last check Tuesday.
