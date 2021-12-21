 Skip to main content

City Of Richardson In Texas Picks AECOM To Provide Program Management Services
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 21, 2021 11:37am   Comments
  • AECOM (NYSE: ACM) has been selected to serve as General Engineering Consultant (GEC) by the City of Richardson, Texas. The financial terms of the contract were not disclosed.
  • Aecom will augment city staff and provide program management services for the city's Capital Improvement Program, including the recently approved 2021 Bond Program. 
  • The contract will identify opportunities that enhance efficiency, minimize public disruption, and reduce costs on citywide projects.
  • The City of Richardson's Capital Improvement Program includes projects totaling nearly $400 million to be delivered over the next five to seven years.
  • Price Action: ACM shares are trading higher by 1.59% at $73.56 on the last check Tuesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts

