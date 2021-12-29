QQQ
Argus Bumps Up Price Targets For Edison, Cintas

byAkanksha Bakshi
December 29, 2021 1:55 pm
  • Argus analyst Gary Hovis raised Edison International's (NYSE:EIXprice target to $73 (an upside of 7%) from $68 and maintained a Buy rating on the shares.
  • The analyst is optimistic about the company's forward earnings visibility, favorable regulatory environment, and improving financial strength.
  • Hovis notes that Edison is seeing increased revenue from the recovery of its investments in infrastructure projects and alternative energy facilities.
  • Argus Research analyst John Eade raised the price target for Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS) to $490 (an upside of 10%) from $410 and maintained a Buy rating on the shares.
  • Price Action: EIX shares are trading higher by 0.12% at $68.28 and CTAS higher by 0.17% at $444.87 on the last check Wednesday.

