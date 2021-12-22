QQQ
Evercore Sees 71% Upside In Sun Country Airlines

byAkanksha Bakshi
December 22, 2021 6:53 am
Evercore Sees 71% Upside In Sun Country Airlines
  • Evercore ISI analyst Duane Pfennigwerth initiated Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SNCY) with an Outperform rating and a price target of $45, implying an upside of 71%.
  • The analyst noted flexible capacity planning, a clean balance sheet, and a "scale sweet spot" for growth position the company well to deliver attractive earnings growth to recovery and beyond.
  • Pfennigwerth further added that Sun Country has successfully driven charter growth during off-peak periods, while its new labor agreement opens up growth and expansion with Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).
  • Price Action: SNCY shares closed higher by 5.28% at $26.30 on Tuesday.

