What Analysts Have To Say On Acadia's Narrower Nuplazid Label Expansion Bid

byVandana Singh
December 21, 2021 3:19 pm
RBC Capital raised the price target on Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACAD) to $34 from $32 and kept an Outperform rating on the shares. 

  • Analyst Gregory Renza cites the Company's confirmed intentions to resubmit the sNDA filing of pimavanserin in Alzheimer's Disease Psychosis, with a "narrower though still robust opportunity" as the largest subtype of DRP. 
  • Renza adds that the development makes for a "catalyst-rich year" for Acadia.
  • Related: Acadia Slims Nuplazid Label Expansion Application For Alzheimer's Disease Psychosis.
  • Stifel analyst Paul Matteis noted that the FDA has reiterated their previous advice that conducting an additional study would provide the most robust submission package. 
  • Based on the context and the data Acadia is filing on, Stifel analyst Paul Matteis sees the odds of success being "materially below 50%," Matteis tells investors. 
  • While acknowledging that approval in ADP for pimavanserin in 2022 would imply "very significant upside to the stock," Matteis keeps a Hold rating and $20 price target on Acadia shares given what he sees as its clinical, regulatory, and commercial risks.
  • Mizuho raised the price target on Acadia to $33 from $26 and kept a Neutral rating. 
  • It seems management is comfortable enough with the FDA conversations to resubmit the Nuplazid dementia-related psychosis application explicitly focused on Alzheimer's disease psychosis.
  • Analyst Vamil Divan, however, remains skeptical that a resubmission based on new analyses from existing trial data will be sufficient to obtain approval.
  • Price Action: ACAD shares are down 21.50% at $21.27 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) said late Monday it was notified by the Food and Drug Administration of deficiencies in its regulatory application to expand the label for pimavanserin, which goes by the brand name Nuplazid.

