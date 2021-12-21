QQQ
+ 3.70
376.99
+ 0.97%
BTC/USD
+ 1836.89
48751.05
+ 3.92%
DIA
+ 4.46
344.81
+ 1.28%
SPY
+ 4.76
450.22
+ 1.05%
TLT
-1.92
151.62
-1.28%
GLD
-0.11
167.20
-0.07%

Analyst Reports 'Surge' In Online Sports Betting

byWayne Duggan
December 21, 2021 11:16 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Analyst Reports 'Surge' In Online Sports Betting

Online gaming stocks have taken a big hit in recent months, but Bank of America analyst Shaun Kelley said there was a “surge” in U.S. online sports betting (OSB) revenue in November.

The Numbers: Total digital gross gaming revenue (GGR) in November was up 25% month-over-month and 129% year-over-year to a $665 million annual run-rate, Kelley said Tuesday. November OSB GGR jumped 81% M/M and 171% Y/Y to a $320 million annual run rate.

Related Link: What's Driving The Sell-Off In Online Gaming Stocks?

“We believe that these GGR figures could create upside to Q4 estimates,” Kelley said.

Major Markets: At this point, the lion’s share of the OSB and iGaming market share is concentrated in just a handful of top names. In fact, in the top three OSB states (New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Michigan), the top five companies generate about 90% of the total GGR, Kelley said.

Flutter Entmt ADR (OTC:PDYPY) subsidiary FanDuel was still the market share leader in OSB in the top three states in November, accounting for 45% of total GGR.

Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG) was a distant second in those three markets with 21% OSB market share, but DraftKings gained 1% share in November while FanDuel lost 2% share.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) had the third-highest OSB market share at 11%, down 3% compared to October. Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) subsidiary Barstool’s OSB share gained 2% to 8% of the total. Caesars Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:CZR) OSB market share was flat month-over-month at 3%.

Benzinga’s Take: DraftKings, MGM and FanDuel are the three clear national market share leaders in both OSB handle and iGaming GGR. In the past three months, Flutter shares are down 26.5% and DraftKings stock is down 51%, while MGM shares have held up relatively well, gaining 1.9%.

Related Link: EXCLUSIVE: Rush Street Interactive CEO Talks Online Gaming Company's Finances, Tech-Driven Strategy

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Macau And Las Vegas Gaming Revenues Are Headed In Opposite Directions: What's Next?

Macau And Las Vegas Gaming Revenues Are Headed In Opposite Directions: What's Next?

Las Vegas, Nevada, and Macau, China, are two of the largest global casino gambling hubs. Both gaming destinations took big hits during the COVID-19 pandemic, but the latest gross gaming revenue numbers suggest Vegas is bouncing back strong while Macau is still struggling. read more
What's Driving The Sell-Off In Online Gaming Stocks?

What's Driving The Sell-Off In Online Gaming Stocks?

Shares of online gambling stocks have tanked in the past two months, and Bank of America analyst Shaun Kelley recently took a closer look at the group to try to determine what has gone wrong in the digital gambling market. read more
13 Gaming And Lodging Stocks To Buy On The Omicron Dip

13 Gaming And Lodging Stocks To Buy On The Omicron Dip

Gaming and lodging stocks took a big hit on Friday following news of the new omicron variant of COVID-19. Despite that, Bank of America analyst Shaun Kelley said Monday there are plenty of gaming and lodging stocks to buy on the dip heading into 2022. read more
Casino Analyst On Arrests Of Macau Gaming Executives: 'Difficult For Investors At The Moment'

Casino Analyst On Arrests Of Macau Gaming Executives: 'Difficult For Investors At The Moment'

Macau casino stocks took a huge hit on Friday following the arrest of 10 casino junket officials. On Monday, Bank of America analyst Shaun Kelley said the arrests are just the latest example of Macau being a high-risk speculative bet at this point. read more