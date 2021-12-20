QQQ
-6.93
391.84
-1.8%
BTC/USD
-466.91
46214.32
-1%
DIA
-6.76
360.39
-1.91%
SPY
-8.13
468.00
-1.77%
TLT
-0.56
151.39
-0.37%
GLD
-0.13
167.93
-0.07%

B. Riley's Take On Cinemark, Imax, Marcus, National CineMedia, AMC Post 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'

byAnusuya Lahiri
December 20, 2021 12:43 pm
  • "Spider-Man: No Way Home," a film released in the middle of an omicron variant surge with a multitude of at-home viewing platforms in focus, just generated the third-best domestic opening weekend box office of all time, B. Riley analyst Eric Wold noted.
  • "Those who are bearish on the potential for a post-pandemic exhibition industry recovery need to take notice of what just happened."
  • Wold added that with exclusive theatrical windows "proving their importance to the industry," the exhibitor group faces an " extremely attractive set-up heading into next year's slate."
  • He reiterated Buy on Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK), Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX), Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS), National CineMedia Inc (NASDAQ:NCMI).
  • Wold has a Neutral on AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC).
  • Price Action: CNK shares traded higher by 0.31% at $16.26, while IMAX shares traded lower by 3.59% at $17.20 on Monday's last check.

