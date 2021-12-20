B. Riley's Take On Cinemark, Imax, Marcus, National CineMedia, AMC Post 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'
- "Spider-Man: No Way Home," a film released in the middle of an omicron variant surge with a multitude of at-home viewing platforms in focus, just generated the third-best domestic opening weekend box office of all time, B. Riley analyst Eric Wold noted.
- "Those who are bearish on the potential for a post-pandemic exhibition industry recovery need to take notice of what just happened."
- Related Content: 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Rocks The US Box Office With $253M Opening
- Wold added that with exclusive theatrical windows "proving their importance to the industry," the exhibitor group faces an " extremely attractive set-up heading into next year's slate."
- He reiterated Buy on Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK), Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX), Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS), National CineMedia Inc (NASDAQ:NCMI).
- Wold has a Neutral on AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC).
- Price Action: CNK shares traded higher by 0.31% at $16.26, while IMAX shares traded lower by 3.59% at $17.20 on Monday's last check.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.