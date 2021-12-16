QQQ
-8.58
405.63
-2.16%
BTC/USD
+ 0.00
48282.37
+ 0%
DIA
+ 0.43
359.38
+ 0.12%
SPY
-2.44
473.04
-0.52%
TLT
+ 0.19
149.06
+ 0.13%
GLD
+ 1.75
164.40
+ 1.05%

Why Are Cerence Shares Trading Higher Today?

byAnusuya Lahiri
December 16, 2021 12:36 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Are Cerence Shares Trading Higher Today?
  • Wells Fargo analyst Colin Langan upgraded Cerence Inc (NASDAQ:CRNC) from Equal-Weight to Overweight and an $85 price target, down from $91, implying a 15% upside.
  • Langan noted Cerence is down about 50% from its high and 34% since reporting FY21 results and guiding below consensus for FY22.
  • On the heels of the cautious FY22 guidance, Cerence announced a sudden change in leadership, promoting Stefan Ortmanns to CEO.
  • With the terrible news seemingly priced in, Cerence is now trading at 7x FY22 EV/Sales, a discount to SaaS peers at 10.6x.
  • Langan highlights that Cerence is trading at 14x FY23 EBITDA, in line with growth auto parts, yet Cerence has higher margins and long-term growth than these names.
  • Additionally, Toyota Motor Corp's (NYSE:TM) TMNA chose Cerence Browse, an AI-powered, cloud-based content domain, to bring the power and intelligence of internet search engines directly into Toyota and Lexus vehicles in its next-generation multimedia system. TMNA is the first automaker to deploy Cerence's new cloud service.
  • Price Action: CRNC shares traded higher by 6.86% at $73.94 on the last check Thursday.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color News Upgrades Price Target Contracts Analyst Ratings Movers Tech Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Why This Analyst Sees 28% Upside In Cerence?

Why This Analyst Sees 28% Upside In Cerence?

UPDATE: Raymond James On Cerence Downgrade: Firm Still Thinks Co. Is A Key Automotive Disruptor And Leading Provider Of Voice-Enabled Artificial Intelligence, But Believes The Risk/Reward Is More Congruent

UPDATE: Raymond James On Cerence Downgrade: Firm Sees FY21 Upside But Believes Expectations For Growth Above Market, Connected Revenue, And Prepaid License Revenue Estimates Have Shifted From 'Conservative' To 'Optimistic Of Reality'

UPDATE: Goldman Sachs On Cerence Believes These Larger Technology Companies 'offer more advanced AI-technology, search functionality, and native smartphone integration'