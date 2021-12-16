QQQ
Barclays Reinstates Regal Rexnord At Overweight, Sees 19% Upside

byAkanksha Bakshi
December 16, 2021 10:41 am
  • Barclays analyst Julian Mitchell reinstated his coverage on Regal Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RRX) with an Overweight rating and a price target of $200, implying an upside of 19%.
  • The analyst views Regal as "one of the most interesting self-help stories" in the multi-industry sector.
  • Self-help is a critical attribute as industrial growth rates slow, and portfolio change remains a dominant theme, Mitchell notes.
  • Price Action: RRX shares are trading higher by 2.75% at $168.21 on the last check Thursday.

