QQQ
-7.37
399.63
-1.88%
BTC/USD
+ 138.26
46841.01
+ 0.3%
DIA
-1.55
358.59
-0.43%
SPY
-5.60
472.17
-1.2%
TLT
-0.20
151.26
-0.13%
GLD
-1.30
168.30
-0.78%

Goldman Sachs Downgrades Ollie's Bargain Outlet To 'Sell'; UBS Begins With 'Neutral' Rating

byShivani Kumaresan
December 14, 2021 11:27 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Goldman Sachs Downgrades Ollie's Bargain Outlet To 'Sell'; UBS Begins With 'Neutral' Rating
  • Goldman Sachs analyst Kate McShane downgraded Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) to Sell from Neutral with a price target of $48, down from $77, implying a 5.7% downside.
  • The analyst thinks opportunities for closeout inventory are likely to be more limited into 2022 as inventory challenges continue across retail.
  • This could result in more competitive costs, especially as retailers potentially expand assortment in order to obtain inventory, McShane notes.
  • She expects inventory uncertainty for Ollie's and believes the home category will likely underperform "given its more durable nature after elevated demand in 2020-2021."
  • UBS analyst Mark Carden initiated coverage of Ollie's Bargain Outlet with a Neutral rating and $55 price target, suggesting an 8% upside.
  • The analyst is positive about the company's deep discount offering and "treasure hunt experience," which allowed it to establish a "unique niche" appealing to a wide demographic and driving a "loyal" shopper base.
  • Meanwhile, Carden warns that Ollie's is facing challenges that have disrupted its previously steady growth amid supply chain issues are inventory challenges that are likely to persist "well into FY22".
  • Price Action: OLLI shares are trading higher by 0.87% at $50.91 on the last check Tuesday.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color News Downgrades Price Target Initiation Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Morgan Stanley Upgrades Sally Beauty And Williams-Sonoma, Downgrades 4 Others

Morgan Stanley Upgrades Sally Beauty And Williams-Sonoma, Downgrades 4 Others

Morgan Stanley analysts revisited the entire Hardline, Broadline, and Food retail category with two upgrades and four downgrades. The Retail Analyst: Simeon Gutman upgraded: read more
Ollie's Has A Sourcing Problem, BofA Says In Downgrade

Ollie's Has A Sourcing Problem, BofA Says In Downgrade

Discount retail chain Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OLLI) has a sourcing problem, as the supply of the closeout merchandise Ollie's typically acquires is lower than expected, according to BofA. read more

UPDATE: Craig-Hallum Upgrades Ollie's Bargain Outlet to Buy, Raises Price Target of $104 As Firm Notes 4 Catalysts:

1. Keeping stores open clearly paid dividends and our fieldwork indicates comp trends turned positive by mid-April 2. Retail carnage should provide product tailwinds at least through FY21 3. Trends have read more
Analysts Weigh In On Ollie's Bargain Outlet's Q3 Report

Analysts Weigh In On Ollie's Bargain Outlet's Q3 Report