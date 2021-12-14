Purple Innovation CEO Resigns; Expects FY21 Sales At Low End Of Outlook
Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) has appointed Robert T. DeMartini as Acting Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Board of Directors, effective immediately.
- DeMartini succeeds Joseph B. Megibow, who is stepping down as CEO and a member of the Board to pursue other interests.
- DeMartini has worked at Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) for 20 years. He most recently served as President and CEO of USA Cycling.
- Outlook: Purple Innovation anticipates FY21 net revenue and Adjusted EBITDA at the low end of the prior guidance (sales: $720 million – $740 million, Adjusted EBITDA: $15 million – $25 million) issued November 9, 2021.
- Analyst Rating: Keybanc analyst Bradley Thomas lowered the price target to $22 from $25 while maintaining an Overweight rating on the shares.
- Price Action: PRPL shares closed lower by 2.10% at $9.80 on Monday.
