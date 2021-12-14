QQQ
Purple Innovation CEO Resigns; Expects FY21 Sales At Low End Of Outlook

byShivani Kumaresan
December 14, 2021 5:28 am
Purple Innovation CEO Resigns; Expects FY21 Sales At Low End Of Outlook

Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPLhas appointed Robert T. DeMartini as Acting Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Board of Directors, effective immediately.

  • DeMartini succeeds Joseph B. Megibow, who is stepping down as CEO and a member of the Board to pursue other interests.
  • DeMartini has worked at Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) for 20 years. He most recently served as President and CEO of USA Cycling.
  • Outlook: Purple Innovation anticipates FY21 net revenue and Adjusted EBITDA at the low end of the prior guidance (sales: $720 million – $740 million, Adjusted EBITDA: $15 million – $25 million) issued November 9, 2021.
  • Analyst Rating: Keybanc analyst Bradley Thomas lowered the price target to $22 from $25 while maintaining an Overweight rating on the shares.
  • Price Action: PRPL shares closed lower by 2.10% at $9.80 on Monday.

