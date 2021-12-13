Goldman Sachs Sees Sharp Upside In HubSpot; Initiates Coverage With 'Buy' Rating
- Goldman Sachs analyst Gabriela Borges initiated coverage of HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) with a Buy rating and $953 price target, implying a 32% upside.
- While HubSpot has outperformed the Nasdaq by 330% over the past two years, its strategy and execution will drive further upside to Street estimates over the next five years, Borges tells investors in a research note.
- The analyst says HubSpot has proven its ability to expand beyond its marketing hub into multiple front-office functions.
- HubSpot provides cloud-based marketing, sales, and customer service software platform called the growth platform. The applications are available ala carte or packaged together.
- In August, the team in charge of Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) Amazon Web Services marketing software, Pinpoint, reportedly recommended acquiring HubSpot in a $38 billion deal.
- Price Action: HUBS shares traded higher by 0.12% at $724.13 on the last check Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.