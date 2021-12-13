QQQ
-3.51
401.52
-0.88%
BTC/USD
-2553.90
47500.00
-5.1%
DIA
-3.11
363.34
-0.86%
SPY
-2.83
473.57
-0.6%
TLT
+ 2.13
146.73
+ 1.43%
GLD
+ 0.49
166.09
+ 0.29%

Goldman Sachs Sees Sharp Upside In HubSpot; Initiates Coverage With 'Buy' Rating

byAnusuya Lahiri
December 13, 2021 12:30 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Goldman Sachs Sees Sharp Upside In HubSpot; Initiates Coverage With 'Buy' Rating
  • Goldman Sachs analyst Gabriela Borges initiated coverage of HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBSwith a Buy rating and $953 price target, implying a 32% upside. 
  • While HubSpot has outperformed the Nasdaq by 330% over the past two years, its strategy and execution will drive further upside to Street estimates over the next five years, Borges tells investors in a research note. 
  • The analyst says HubSpot has proven its ability to expand beyond its marketing hub into multiple front-office functions.
  • HubSpot provides cloud-based marketing, sales, and customer service software platform called the growth platform. The applications are available ala carte or packaged together.
  • In August, the team in charge of Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) Amazon Web Services marketing software, Pinpoint, reportedly recommended acquiring HubSpot in a $38 billion deal.
  • Price Action: HUBS shares traded higher by 0.12% at $724.13 on the last check Monday.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color News Price Target Initiation Analyst Ratings Tech

Related Articles

JPMorgan States How Amazon's Loss Could Be Similarweb's Gain

JPMorgan States How Amazon's Loss Could Be Similarweb's Gain

JPMorgan analyst Sterling Auty noted that Amazon.com Inc  (NASDAQ: AMZN) has decided to shut down the popular web traffic and ranking service "Alexa Rank."  read more
Read How Analysts Reacted To GameStop's Q3 Results

Read How Analysts Reacted To GameStop's Q3 Results

Read Why UBS Is Bullish On This E-Commerce Giant, Sees 37% Upside

Read Why UBS Is Bullish On This E-Commerce Giant, Sees 37% Upside

Guggenheim Sees 20% Upside In Amazon, Initiates Buy Rating

Guggenheim Sees 20% Upside In Amazon, Initiates Buy Rating