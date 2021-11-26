 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Amazon Internally Pitched $38B Deal To Buy HubSpot: Report
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 26, 2021 11:31am   Comments
Share:
Amazon Internally Pitched $38B Deal To Buy HubSpot: Report
  • In August, the team in charge of Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) Amazon Web Services marketing software, Pinpoint, recommended acquiring HubSpot Inc (NYSE: HUBS) in a $38 billion deal, Business Insider reports.
  • The AWS business application team struggled to grow despite multiple product launches.
  • The main AWS infrastructure business is getting commoditized, and peers are catching up.
  • HubSpot provides cloud-based marketing, sales, and customer service software platform referred to as the growth platform. 
  • Price Action: HUBS shares traded higher by 0.98% at $810.62 on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMZN + HUBS)

10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
A Farewell To Mr. Goxx, The Hamster That Outperformed Warren Buffett
Why This Analyst Thinks Amazon Can Surpass Walmart As The Largest US Retailer In 2022
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
Want To Watch NFL Games? You Might Need An Amazon Prime Account Soon
Last-Mile Liability and the Reputational Harm Shippers Face
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News Movers Tech Media Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com