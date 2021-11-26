Amazon Internally Pitched $38B Deal To Buy HubSpot: Report
- In August, the team in charge of Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) Amazon Web Services marketing software, Pinpoint, recommended acquiring HubSpot Inc (NYSE: HUBS) in a $38 billion deal, Business Insider reports.
- The AWS business application team struggled to grow despite multiple product launches.
- The main AWS infrastructure business is getting commoditized, and peers are catching up.
- HubSpot provides cloud-based marketing, sales, and customer service software platform referred to as the growth platform.
- Price Action: HUBS shares traded higher by 0.98% at $810.62 on the last check Friday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.