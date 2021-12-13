Apple To Bring Nudity-Detection In Messages On iPhone, iPad With New Update, Says Expert

Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) is gearing up to launch the latest version of its iPhone and iPad operating system, which will contain nudity detection in the Messages app for devices used by children, as per journalist Mark Gurman.

What Happened: Gurman said in the latest edition of his newsletter that coming changes to Messages in iOS 15.2 were “significant.”

Apple would be delivering nudity detection in Messages along with new options in Siri voice assistant for learning how to report child abuse in the latest update.

There is no information regarding the technology to detect child sexual abuse material or CSAM in iCloud photos.

Why It Matters: Child-owned iPhones, iPads, and Macs will analyze incoming and outgoing images passing through Messages to detect nudity. If found, the picture will appear blurred and the child will receive a warning before viewing it. Similarly, if the child attempts to send a nude image, they will receive a warning, Gurman said on the workings of the system.

Parents will reportedly not receive notification on nudity automatically but the child would have the ability to contact them. The system would have to be manually enabled by parents on a family-sharing account.

Previously, Apple’s child safety features have evoked criticism from privacy experts who argue that such technology can be used by governments to surveil citizens.

“The opt-in nature and on-device processing for this feature could quell such concerns—at least for now,” wrote Gurman.

Other upcoming inclusions that the analyst touched upon were related to the camera app and privacy report. Gurman noted features such as “hide my email,” which allows a person to send email from a random address and “digital legacy,” which allows a person to transfer device data to a designated contact in the event of death.

In terms of services, Gurman said that the Tim Cook-led company is adding an Apple Music voice plan, a $4.99 per month service that must be used through Siri. He termed it a “hard sell.”

The biggest design change, as per Gurman, takes place on the lock screen, which gets a new look for notification summaries.

Price Action: On Friday, Apple shares closed 2.8% higher at $179.45 in the regular session and rose another 0.22% in the after-hours trading.

