Read Why Berenberg Upgraded Royal Caribbean To Hold

Shivani Kumaresan
December 10, 2021
  • Berenberg analyst Stuart Gordon upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) to Hold from Sell with an unchanged price target of $80.
  • The analyst noted that the shares are down 8.5% in the last 12 months and underperformed the market by 38%.
  • Gordon added that the emergence of the omicron variant has again tested the share price lows and it seems that absent further "no sail" orders from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the near term, which seems unlikely, the shares will be supported at current levels.
  • Price Action: RCL shares are trading higher by 1.1% at $75.52 on the last check Friday.

