Piper Sandler Bumps Up Hormel Foods Price Target By 9%
- Piper Sandler analyst Michael Lavery raised the price target on Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) to $49 from $45 and kept a Neutral rating on the shares, suggesting a 7% upside.
- Lavery noted the company's portfolio transformation continued, and it offered a favorable fiscal 2022 margin outlook.
- Hormel reported a 43% revenue growth in the fourth quarter of FY21.
- Price Action: HRL shares are trading higher by 2.23% at $45.80 on the last check Friday.
