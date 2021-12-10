QQQ
Piper Sandler Bumps Up Hormel Foods Price Target By 9%

byShivani Kumaresan
December 10, 2021 12:21 pm
  • Piper Sandler analyst Michael Lavery raised the price target on Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) to $49 from $45 and kept a Neutral rating on the shares, suggesting a 7% upside.
  • Lavery noted the company's portfolio transformation continued, and it offered a favorable fiscal 2022 margin outlook.
  • Hormel reported a 43% revenue growth in the fourth quarter of FY21.
  • Price Action: HRL shares are trading higher by 2.23% at $45.80 on the last check Friday.

