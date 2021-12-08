QQQ
+ 0.00
397.83
+ 0%
BTC/USD
-920.18
49668.77
-1.82%
DIA
-0.05
357.79
-0.01%
SPY
-0.13
468.41
-0.03%
TLT
+ 0.00
151.00
+ 0%
GLD
+ 0.02
166.79
+ 0.01%

Analysts Cut Stitch Fix Price Target Post Q1 Results

byShivani Kumaresan
December 8, 2021 8:12 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Analysts Cut Stitch Fix Price Target Post Q1 Results

Several analysts lowered the price target on Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) following the release of the company's Q1 FY22 results. The company's Q1 results topped Street view but provided a downbeat Q2 outlook.

  • KeyBanc analyst Edward Yruma downgraded o Sector Weight from Overweight without a price target. The analyst sees limited visibility following the fiscal Q1 results.
  • Yruma said freestyle remains the key total addressable market "unlock" for the business, but it will take time and effort to ramp.
  • He viewed Stitch Fix's 15,000 quarter-over-quarter net additions as disappointing and said they will likely to act as a headwind.
  • Evercore ISI analyst Mark Mahaney downgraded Stitch Fix to In Line from Outperform with a price target of $24, down from $68, suggesting 4% downside, following Q1 results.
  • Piper Sandler analyst Erinn Murphy lowered the firm's price target to $22 from $46 and kept a Neutral rating on the shares.
  • Barclays analyst Ross Sandler lowered the firm's price target to $22 from $37 and kept an Equal Weight rating on the shares, implying an 11.9% downside, following the results.
  • Sandler said the Stitch Fix story "is coming up a tad short as it reaches the major milestone of introducing traditional e-commerce (Freestyle) and moving away from its stylist box-club roots."
  • Baird analyst Mark Altschwager lowered the price target on Stitch Fix to $25 from $52 and kept a Neutral rating on the shares.
  • The analyst said while Q1 results mostly met expectations, a material downward revision to growth expectations reinforces that the company's transformation to "Stitch Fix 2.0" will be bumpy.
  • Canaccord analyst Maria Ripps lowered the firm's price target on Stitch Fix to $38 from $50 and kept a Buy rating on the shares.
  • Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey maintained Stitch Fix with an Outperform and lowered the price target from $55 to $40, suggesting a 60% upside.
  • Price Action: SFIX shares are trading lower by 24.3% at $18.91 in premarket on the last check Wednesday.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color News Downgrades Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Stitch Fix Shares Rip Higher After Q3 Earnings: What Do Analysts Think?

Stitch Fix Shares Rip Higher After Q3 Earnings: What Do Analysts Think?

Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ: SFIX) shares were trading 12% higher Tuesday after the company reported a third-quarter earnings beat and raised its full-year guidance. read more
Stitch Fix's Big Earnings Beat And 40% Stock Pop Not Enough To Convince Some Analysts

Stitch Fix's Big Earnings Beat And 40% Stock Pop Not Enough To Convince Some Analysts

Online personal styling service company Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX) reported fiscal first-quarter results highlighted by a 10% revenue growth that helped contribute read more
Stitch Fix's Stock 'Has Simply Run Too Far,' Wells Fargo Says In Downgrade

Stitch Fix's Stock 'Has Simply Run Too Far,' Wells Fargo Says In Downgrade

Online personal styling service company Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ: SFIX) has seen its stock rise around 60% since the start of 2020 and the outperformance versus the S&P 500 index implies it "has simply run too far," according to Wells Fargo. read more
Morgan Stanley Says Stitch Fix's Stock Could Fall To $25

Morgan Stanley Says Stitch Fix's Stock Could Fall To $25

Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ: SFIX) is a mid-tier online apparel retailer stuck in the most competitive market segment and the stock has downside potential of around 30% from Monday's close, according to Morgan Stanley. read more