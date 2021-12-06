Analysts See Huge Upside In Lulu's Fashion Lounge - Read Why
Multiple analysts initiated coverage on Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LVLU), a fashion brand primarily serving Millennial and Gen Z women.
- Jefferies analyst Randal Konik initiated coverage with a Buy rating and $23 price target, implying a 101.3% upside.
- The analyst said the company's growing brand awareness, scalable operating model, category expansion initiatives, and international growth opportunities bolster its competitive positioning in the "large, growing, and highly fragmented" global apparel and footwear industry.
- KeyBanc analyst Edward Yruma initiated coverage with an Overweight rating and $18 price target, implying a 57.6% upside.
- Yruma said Lulu's "strong" 10% EBITDA margin "differentiates itself from many e-commerce peers," and added the company's "nimble merchandising and strong Gen Z presence" position it well for long-term growth.
- Goldman Sachs analyst Brooke Roach initiated coverage of Lulu's Fashion Lounge with a Buy rating and $33 price target, implying a 188.8% upside.
- The analyst said Lulu's is an emerging digitally native womenswear brand that is well-positioned to capitalize on normalization in consumer activity in a potential "return to events" world.
- Piper Sandler analyst Erinn Murphy initiated coverage of Lulu's Fashion Lounge with an Overweight rating and $17 price target, with a 48.8% upside.
- BofA analyst Lorraine Hutchinson initiated coverage of Lulu's Fashion Lounge with a Buy rating and $14 price target, implying a 22.5% upside.
- Cowen analyst Oliver Chen initiated coverage of Lulu's Fashion Lounge with an Outperform rating and $21 price target, with an 83.8% upside.
- Telsey Advisory analyst Dana Telsey initiated coverage of Lulu's Fashion Lounge with an Outperform rating and $18 price target, implying a 57.6% upside.
- Baird analyst Mark Altschwager initiated coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge with an Outperform rating and set a Price Target of $17.
- Price Action: LVLU shares are trading higher by 3.3% at $11.43 on the last check on Monday.
