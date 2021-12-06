QQQ
+ 4.05
379.08
+ 1.06%
BTC/USD
-225.40
49170.93
-0.46%
DIA
+ 7.23
339.01
+ 2.09%
SPY
+ 6.73
446.69
+ 1.48%
TLT
-2.09
156.44
-1.35%
GLD
-0.31
166.94
-0.18%

Barclays Names Ingersoll Rand As Top Multi-Industry Pick

byAkanksha Bakshi
December 6, 2021 1:24 pm
  • Barclays analyst Julian Mitchell lowered the General Electric Company (NYSE:GEprice target to $122 (an upside of 26%) from $128 and maintained an Overweight rating on the shares.
  • Meanwhile, Julian Mitchell raised the Ingersoll Rand Inc (NYSE:IR) price target to $70 (an upside of 18%) from $63 and maintained an Overweight rating on the shares.
  • Mitchell says 2022 looks to be shaping up as a typical "mid-cycle" year for the multi-industry sector, representing a "rebalance" following the V-shaped industrial economy over 2020-2021.
  • The analyst expects slowing growth, a less accommodating policy stance, and less dispersion in growth rates across different markets.
  • Sector valuation multiples appear "quite full," Mitchell contends. He replaced General Electric with Ingersoll-Rand as his top pick.
  • Price Action: GE shares are trading higher by 4.28% at $96.75 and IR higher by 0.85% at $59 on the last check Monday.

