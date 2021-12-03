Oppenheimer Sees Huge Upside In ESS Tech
- Oppenheimer analyst Colin Rusch initiated ESS Tech Inc (NYSE:GWH) with an Outperform rating and a price target of $28, implying an upside of 76.66%
- The analyst says ESS is leveraging its proprietary iron flow battery technology platform into structural cost and performance advantages for stationary storage applications.
- Rusch adds that long-duration energy storage has a "crucial role to play" in enabling the migration of the global economy toward a zero-emissions future. The company's solutions provide critical power solutions with advantaged economics.
- Recently, Canaccord analyst Jed Dorsheimer initiated ESS Tech with a Buy rating and a price target of $18.50, implying an upside of 16.72%.
- Price Action: GWH shares are trading higher by 2.59% at $16.22 during the premarket session on Friday.
