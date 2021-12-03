QQQ
+ 0.00
389.91
+ 0%
BTC/USD
+ 360.57
56840.91
+ 0.64%
DIA
-0.02
346.63
-0.01%
SPY
-0.46
457.86
-0.1%
TLT
+ 0.00
152.53
+ 0%
GLD
-0.04
165.28
-0.02%

Oppenheimer Sees Huge Upside In ESS Tech

byAkanksha Bakshi
December 3, 2021 6:52 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Oppenheimer Sees Huge Upside In ESS Tech
  • Oppenheimer analyst Colin Rusch initiated ESS Tech Inc (NYSE:GWH) with an Outperform rating and a price target of $28, implying an upside of 76.66%
  • The analyst says ESS is leveraging its proprietary iron flow battery technology platform into structural cost and performance advantages for stationary storage applications.
  • Rusch adds that long-duration energy storage has a "crucial role to play" in enabling the migration of the global economy toward a zero-emissions future. The company's solutions provide critical power solutions with advantaged economics.
  • Recently, Canaccord analyst Jed Dorsheimer initiated ESS Tech with a Buy rating and a price target of $18.50, implying an upside of 16.72%.
  • Price Action: GWH shares are trading higher by 2.59% at $16.22 during the premarket session on Friday.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color News Price Target Initiation Analyst Ratings Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Canaccord Bullish On ESS Tech, Sees 20% Upside

Canaccord Bullish On ESS Tech, Sees 20% Upside