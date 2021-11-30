QQQ
Canaccord Bullish On ESS Tech, Sees 20% Upside

byAkanksha Bakshi
November 30, 2021 11:47 am
  • Canaccord analyst Jed Dorsheimer initiated ESS Tech Inc (NYSE:GWH) with a Buy rating and a price target of $18.50, implying an upside of 20%.
  • Dorsheimer notes that the company provides an energy storage option other than lithium-ion.
  • The analyst believes energy storage is "crucial" for both renewable energy economics and energy resiliency.
  • ESS's flow battery technology solution is "differentiated" and provides economic benefits over lithium-ion for long-duration storage, says Dorsheimer.
  • Price Action: GWH shares are trading lower by 6.26% at $15.42 on the last check Tuesday.

