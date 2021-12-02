William Blair Upgrades Graco Citing Expected Benefits From Infrastructure Bill
- William Blair analyst Nicholas Heymann upgraded Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) to Outperform from Market Perform without a price target.
- Heymann believes the company's long-term organic sales growth should "materially benefit" from the U.S. Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act in 2022 through 2026, and from 5% higher sales from backlog normalization and a larger estimated price increase, effective January 1, 2022.
- He estimates Graco's 2022 organic sales should increase 17%-19%, well above his prior forecast of 6.9%.
- Price Action: GGG shares traded higher by 5.23% at $75.43 on the last check Thursday.
