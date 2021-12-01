Why These Analysts Raised Price Targets For Box After Upbeat Q3 Print

Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) reported strong results for the fiscal third quarter, with both revenues and earnings ahead of expectations.

Raymond James On Box: Analyst Brian Peterson of Raymond James reiterated an Outperform rating for Box, while raising the price target from $29 to $30.

The results showed acceleration “across a number of key growth metrics,” the analyst wrote. “With the growth improvement not coming at the expense of profitability (margins up 200 bp y/y) and management incremental $200 million towards share repurchase, we think the path towards incremental shareholder value has become increasingly clear,” he added.

KeyBanc Capital Markets On Box: Analyst Steve Enders of KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained an Overweight rating for the company, while raising the price target from $29 to $30.

“Box guided FY22 revenue, EBIT, and EPS better by $11M, $6M, and $0.04, respectively, as execution continues to improve with billings, ST billings, and cRPO growth accelerating to 25% y/y, 18% and 21%, respectively, with a DD y/y increase in sales productivity,” Enders said in the note.

Image: Courtesy Box