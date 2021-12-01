Why Are Microchip Shares Trading Higher Today?
- Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) expanded its Gallium Nitride Radio Frequency power device portfolio with new MMICs and discrete transistors covering frequencies up to 20 gigahertz.
- The devices combine high power-added efficiency and high linearity to deliver new performance levels in applications ranging from 5G to electronic warfare, satellite communications, commercial and defense radar systems, and test equipment.
- Analyst rating: Jefferies analyst Mark Lipacis raised the price target on Microchip to $109 from $98, implying a 22.7% upside, and reiterated a Buy.
- The rating follows Microchips's commitment to 7% per quarter dividend increases and the immediate launch of share buybacks based on receiving investment-grade ratings from Moody's and Fitch, which it did in mid-November. Microchip is his top Risk/Reward idea.
- Price Action: MCHP shares traded higher by 5.47% at $87.99 on the last check Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.