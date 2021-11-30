Loop Capital Slashes Disney Price Target By 7.3%; Remains Bullish
Loop Capital analyst Alan Gould lowered the price target on The Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) to $190 from $205, implying a 28.5% upside, but reiterated a Buy.
- The company disclosed a much more significant planned increase in content spend than previously anticipated, which should pressure Disney+ profits over the next couple of years and help the company hit its 230 million – 260 million subscriber target.
- However, he believes that streaming will continue to take share from linear viewing rapidly and that Disney has the content, brands, and service to be one of the global winners.
- Disney has reached 100 million subscribers across its streaming services, Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+, Ampere Analysis reports.
- Ampere sees the U.S. subscriber count hitting the 108 million mark before the year ends.
- However, Disney+ is experiencing its slowest growth since the streaming service launched two years ago.
- By the end of 2021, Disney+ and Hulu will likely breach the mark of 50 million subscribers each.
- ESPN+ will likely have over 20 million subscribers within that same time frame.
- Price Action: DIS shares traded lower by 1.51% at $145.58 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
