Loop Capital Slashes Disney Price Target By 7.3%; Remains Bullish

byAnusuya Lahiri
November 30, 2021 5:36 am
Loop Capital analyst Alan Gould lowered the price target on The Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) to $190 from $205, implying a 28.5% upside, but reiterated a Buy. 

  • The company disclosed a much more significant planned increase in content spend than previously anticipated, which should pressure Disney+ profits over the next couple of years and help the company hit its 230 million – 260 million subscriber target.
  • However, he believes that streaming will continue to take share from linear viewing rapidly and that Disney has the content, brands, and service to be one of the global winners.
  • Disney has reached 100 million subscribers across its streaming services, Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+, Ampere Analysis reports
  • Ampere sees the U.S. subscriber count hitting the 108 million mark before the year ends.
  • However, Disney+ is experiencing its slowest growth since the streaming service launched two years ago. 
  • By the end of 2021, Disney+ and Hulu will likely breach the mark of 50 million subscribers each. 
  • ESPN+ will likely have over 20 million subscribers within that same time frame. 
  • Price Action: DIS shares traded lower by 1.51% at $145.58 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

