QQQ
+ 8.69
382.51
+ 2.22%
BTC/USD
+ 920.81
58195.69
+ 1.61%
DIA
+ 3.27
345.75
+ 0.94%
SPY
+ 7.05
451.92
+ 1.54%
TLT
-1.49
152.02
-0.99%
GLD
-0.22
167.07
-0.13%

Truist Turns Bullish On This Distiller, Bumps Up Price Target By 25%

byShivani Kumaresan
November 29, 2021 1:34 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Truist Turns Bullish On This Distiller, Bumps Up Price Target By 25%

Truist analyst Bill Chappell upgraded MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI) to Buy from Hold with a price target of $100, up from $80, implying a 27% upside.

  • The analyst cited the company's presentations from the recent analyst day and the strong year-to-date performance, adding that its legacy business should post solid and consistent performance for the foreseeable future.
  • Chappell further noted that while the demand for U.S. whiskey is as strong as ever, the industry is net short whiskey, meaning almost every brand could sell more products if they had more liquid.
  • Price Action: MGPI shares are trading higher by 6.60% at $78.36 on the last check Monday.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color News Upgrades Price Target Small Cap Analyst Ratings Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Hearing Spruce Point Out Negative on MGP Ingredients, Highlighting 'More Evidence of Cash Issues'

Hearing SunTrust Defending MGP Ingredients, Says Pullback A Buying Opportunity