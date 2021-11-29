QQQ
+ 0.00
391.20
+ 0%
BTC/USD
-231.71
57043.17
-0.4%
DIA
+ 0.19
348.83
+ 0.05%
SPY
+ 0.42
458.55
+ 0.09%
TLT
+ 0.00
150.53
+ 0%
GLD
+ 0.03
166.82
+ 0.02%

Deutsche Bank Now Prefers FedEx Over UPS, Downgrades Latter To Hold

byAkanksha Bakshi
November 29, 2021 9:08 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Deutsche Bank Now Prefers FedEx Over UPS, Downgrades Latter To Hold

Deutsche Bank analyst Amit Mehrotra downgraded United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to Hold from Buy and lowered the price target to $221 (an upside of 7.63%) from $253.

  • Mehrotra mentions, after the 120% increase in shares since the upgrade to Buy 21 months ago, the stock's risk/reward is better balanced.
  • The analyst now prefers FedEx Corp (NYSE:FDX) over UPS, given the former's "severe" underperformance year-to-date and UPS's upcoming renegotiation with its union.
  • The upcoming contract negotiation between UPS and the Teamsters "has potential to be the most tumultuous since the 15-day UPS work stoppage in 1997," Mehrotra contends.
  • In September 2021, Deutsche Bank lowered FedEx's price target to $280 from $375 and maintained a Buy rating on the shares.
  • Also read, Low Teamsters Election Turnout May Not Be What it Seems.
  • Price Action: UPS shares are trading lower by 0.29% at $204.70 and FDX higher by 1.20% at $241.00 during the pre-market session on Monday.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color News Downgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Cowen Cuts FedEx Price Target By ~5%

Cowen Cuts FedEx Price Target By ~5%

UBS Lowers FedEx's Price Target, Keeps Buy Rating

UBS Lowers FedEx's Price Target, Keeps Buy Rating

JPMorgan Sees 34% Upside In FedEx After Lowering Price Target

JPMorgan Sees 34% Upside In FedEx After Lowering Price Target

FedEx Shares Up 0.8%; Hearing Gordon Haskett Made Positive Comments On Stock