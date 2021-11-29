Goldman Sachs Removes Alibaba From Conviction List; Still Keeps 'Buy' With 61% Upside
Goldman Sachs analyst Piyush Mubayi is removing Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) from his firm's Conviction List but keeping a Buy rating on the shares with a price target of $215, down from $252, implying a 61.2% upside.
- Alibaba has been increasing its investments on both defensive-offensive strategies amid slowing retail spending and budding competition to acquire new users, build multiple traffic sources, and in the shorter term, raise merchant subsidies to retain merchants.
- Mubayi expects revenue growth to decelerate to 13%/16% in Q3/Q4.
- The analyst also expects the aggressive buybacks to continue and the investment portfolio to be revisited.
- Mubayi believes the negatives have been priced.
- Mubayi is constructive on Alibaba on its extreme valuation.
- Price Action: BABA shares traded higher by 0.16% at $133.57 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.