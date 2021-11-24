Morgan Stanley Upgrades Femsa - Read Why
- Morgan Stanley analyst Ricardo Alves upgraded Femsa or Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB De CV (NYSE:FMX) to Overweight from Equal Weight with a price target of $92, up from $90 (23% upside).
- Alves calls his change in rating "mostly a valuation call" as he thinks overall fundamentals have not changed significantly over the past few months but Femsa local shares are down about 7% this month.
- Alves also cites Mexico consumption momentum as he sees its core, OXXO, already delivering above pre-pandemic sales over the coming months.
- Recently, Barclays analyst Benjamin Theurer upgraded Femsa to Overweight from Equal Weight with an unchanged price target of $90.
- The analyst sees an "increasingly favorable" outlook for the company that is not reflected in the share price.
- Price Action: FMX shares are trading higher by 0.59% at $74.69 on the last check Wednesday.
