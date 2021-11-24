QQQ
+ 0.36
397.12
+ 0.09%
BTC/USD
-810.69
56730.58
-1.41%
DIA
-0.40
358.42
-0.11%
SPY
+ 0.55
467.64
+ 0.12%
TLT
+ 1.77
142.73
+ 1.22%
GLD
-0.53
167.81
-0.32%

BofA, Citi Remain Bullish On This EV Company, Bump Up Price Target

byShivani Kumaresan
November 24, 2021 1:21 pm
  • BofA analyst Ming Hsun Lee raised the price target on Xpeng Inc (NYSE:XPEV) to $66 from $63 (21% upside) and kept a Buy rating on the shares.
  • Factoring its Q3 results and latest guidance, Lee raised 2022 and 2023 sales estimates by 7% and 8%, respectively, and lowered 2021/22/23 net loss estimates by 14%, 7%, and 1%, respectively.
  • Citi analyst Jeff Chung raised the price target to $92 from $87 (69% upside) and kept a Buy rating on the shares.
  • Chung said the company reported "robust" Q3 results, with margin largely beating consensus and Q4 guidance in-line with consensus expectations.
  • The analyst viewed the quarter as strong, with quarter-over-quarter trends for all items in-line with his full-year forecasts.
  • Related ContentXpeng Aims To Sell Nearly As Many Electric Vehicles Overseas As In China
  • Price Action: XPEV shares are trading higher by 6.17% at $54.46 on the last check Wednesday.

Related Articles

UPDATE: Bernstein On XPeng Outperform Initiation: Firm Highlights Competitive BEV Products Including The P5 & Remains Positive On Co.'s Relentless Focus On Autonomous Driving Development; Sees 'Significant Room For Margin Improvement' As Deliveries Pickup

Is Tesla On Track To Deliver Apple-Like Gross Margins Amid China Demand Rebound? Bulls Munster And Ives React To Q3 Earnings

Tesla Inc’s (NASDAQ: TSLA) impressive third-quarter earnings and revenue beat despite the impact of chip shortage indicates a robust electric vehicle trajectory for the Elon Musk-led company in the current quarter and beyond, according to analysts from Loup Ventures a read more
Why Wedbush Sees Tesla Reporting 'Beat Across The Board' With Q3 Earnings

Tesla Inc’s (NASDAQ: TSLA) robust third-quarter deliveries — that came despite an ongoing semiconductor shortage and global logistics issues — will help the electric vehicle maker deliver an earnings beat when it reports results on Wednesday after the closing bell, according to Wed read more
Chinese EV Stocks Nio, XPeng and Li Auto Make Sympathy Move Lower

Shares of U.S.-listed Chinese EV startups Nio Inc - ADR (NYSE: NIO), XPeng Inc - ADR (NYSE: XPEV) and Li Auto Inc (NASDAQ: read more