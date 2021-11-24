BofA, Citi Remain Bullish On This EV Company, Bump Up Price Target
- BofA analyst Ming Hsun Lee raised the price target on Xpeng Inc (NYSE:XPEV) to $66 from $63 (21% upside) and kept a Buy rating on the shares.
- Factoring its Q3 results and latest guidance, Lee raised 2022 and 2023 sales estimates by 7% and 8%, respectively, and lowered 2021/22/23 net loss estimates by 14%, 7%, and 1%, respectively.
- Citi analyst Jeff Chung raised the price target to $92 from $87 (69% upside) and kept a Buy rating on the shares.
- Chung said the company reported "robust" Q3 results, with margin largely beating consensus and Q4 guidance in-line with consensus expectations.
- The analyst viewed the quarter as strong, with quarter-over-quarter trends for all items in-line with his full-year forecasts.
- Price Action: XPEV shares are trading higher by 6.17% at $54.46 on the last check Wednesday.
