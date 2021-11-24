QQQ
-0.05
397.53
-0.01%
BTC/USD
-965.61
56575.66
-1.68%
DIA
-1.03
359.05
-0.29%
SPY
-0.14
468.33
-0.03%
TLT
+ 1.80
142.70
+ 1.25%
GLD
-0.23
167.51
-0.13%

Read Why Argus Downgrades Alibaba To Hold

byAnusuya Lahiri
November 24, 2021 11:48 am
  • Argus analyst Jim Kelleher downgraded Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABAto Hold from Buy
  • The analyst notes that the company is facing lower domestic consumption spending and increased competition, which is slowing growth in its core business.
  • Kelleher further states that as China government cements its power, Alibaba is vulnerable to the "deteriorating environment" for large-cap tech names in the county.
  • The Hold rating is appropriate until he sees a "clearer path" to more robust sales and earnings.
  • Related Content: Why This Alibaba Bull Is Taking Down The Price Target For Shares By 30%
  • Price Action: BABA shares traded higher by 0.67% at $134.56 on the last check Wednesday.

