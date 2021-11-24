Read Why Argus Downgrades Alibaba To Hold
- Argus analyst Jim Kelleher downgraded Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) to Hold from Buy.
- The analyst notes that the company is facing lower domestic consumption spending and increased competition, which is slowing growth in its core business.
- Kelleher further states that as China government cements its power, Alibaba is vulnerable to the "deteriorating environment" for large-cap tech names in the county.
- The Hold rating is appropriate until he sees a "clearer path" to more robust sales and earnings.
- Related Content: Why This Alibaba Bull Is Taking Down The Price Target For Shares By 30%
- Price Action: BABA shares traded higher by 0.67% at $134.56 on the last check Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.