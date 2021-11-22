Rent The Runway Shares Gain As Analysts See Huge Upside To Price Target

Several analyst firms initiated coverage on Rent The Runway Inc (NASDAQ:RENT) with a huge upside to the company's price target. Rent the Runway is an e-commerce platform that allows users to rent, subscribe, or buy designer apparel and accessories.

Barclays analyst Ross Sandler initiated coverage with an Overweight rating and $25 price target.

analyst Ross Sandler initiated coverage with an Overweight rating and $25 price target. The analyst viewed Rent as a "venture capital style investment," adding the company has "barely scratched the surface" of its potential subscriber base, and generated around $200 million in revenue per 100,000 subscribers.

The analyst's survey indicated strong interest in trying rental subscriptions from women who want to add designer brands to their day-to-day wardrobe but can't afford to in a traditional owned-apparel model.

Murphy told Rent the Runway plays into several secular investment themes, including the shift of apparel spending online, the move from ownership to access via subscription, and the sharing economy.

While the re-commerce space has gained attention over the past few years, Boruchow sees Rent The Runway as an attractive opportunity to tap into the disruptive rental sub-sector of the apparel industry.

Boruchow thinks the company will benefit from industry growth, company specific efforts to drive trial and repeat users via marketing and category expansion, and most notably, various margin drivers that can drive meaningful scale over time.

JMP Securities analyst Andrew Boone initiated coverage with an Outperform rating and $21 price target.

analyst Andrew Boone initiated coverage with an Outperform rating and $21 price target. Boone notes that the company is democratizing access to designer fashion with its "closet in the cloud" that gives customers a rotating wardrobe of 1.4M items across 18,000+ styles and 750+ brands.

Telsey Advisory analyst Dana Telsey initiated coverage with an Outperform rating and a $21 price target.

analyst Dana Telsey initiated coverage with an Outperform rating and a $21 price target. Price Action: RENT shares are trading higher by 4.32% at $16.9 in premarket on the last check Monday.