Benchmark Is Bullish On This Transportation Company
- Benchmark analyst Christopher Kuhn initiated Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) with a Buy rating and a price target of $390, implying an upside of 10%.
- The less-than-truckload or LTL industry is an attractive sector within the transportation industry due to stable price increases and rational competition.
- Kuhn believes that as a leading provider of LTL services, Saia is poised to show continued revenue growth following a "very solid 2021."
- Recently, Saia LTL Freight's newest Virginia terminal, near Staunton, opened for business. In addition to capacity, the new facility will provide customers with more direct shipping points in the region and beyond.
- In 2021, Saia has opened new facilities in Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, Ohio, and Virginia. In 2022 the company plans to open 10 to 15 new terminals and relocate several existing facilities.
- Price Action: SAIA shares are trading higher by 0.23% at $355.29 on the last check Friday.
