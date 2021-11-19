QQQ
MKM Partners Turns Bullish On This Retail Giant

byShivani Kumaresan
November 19, 2021 12:22 pm
MKM Partners Turns Bullish On This Retail Giant
  • MKM Partners analyst Bill Kirk upgraded Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMTto Buy from Neutral with a price target of $166, up from $156, implying a 16% upside.
  • Relative to peers, Walmart has better inventory levels heading into the holiday and has shown the best progress toward building a subscription model, Kirk notes.
  • The analyst also believes Walmart is "best positioned should the consumer become more price discerning due to energy and food inflation."
  • Price Action: WMT shares are trading lower by 0.28% at $142.77 on the last check Friday.

