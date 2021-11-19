QQQ
+ 2.94
398.81
+ 0.73%
BTC/USD
+ 1137.39
58029.01
+ 2%
DIA
-2.36
361.71
-0.66%
SPY
+ 0.75
468.98
+ 0.16%
TLT
+ 1.43
145.39
+ 0.97%
GLD
-1.47
175.41
-0.85%

Why Plug Power Shares Are Rising

byRandy Elias
November 19, 2021 11:43 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Plug Power Shares Are Rising

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) shares are trading higher after Morgan Stanley maintained an Overweight rating on the stock and raised its price target from $43 to $65.

Morgan Stanley analyst Stephen Byrd noted two main bullish catalysts following several constructive updates:

  1. Believes the company will grow its hydrogen production and electrolyzer businesses at a more rapid rate, due to continued cost reductions and growing customer demand.
  2. Capture market share within these businesses.

The analyst also noted 'We continue to believe PLUG is one of the best positioned companies in the hydrogen economy, given their strong balance sheet, scale, and vertical integration strategy, which we believe it can continue to achieve through future M&A.'

Plug Power Inc. provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe.

Plug Power's stock was trading about 9.65% higher at $44.32 on Friday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $75.49 and a 52-week low of $18.47.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color News Price Target Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Why Plug Power Shares Are Trading Higher Today

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) shares are trading higher after Wolfe Research initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and announced a $34 price target. Wolfe Research analyst noted 5 positive investment catalysts: read more
Why This Plug Power Analyst Sees 61% Upside Potential

Why This Plug Power Analyst Sees 61% Upside Potential

Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG) is a huge beneficiary of the thrust on the hydrogen economy amid the green energy drive, according to an a read more
Citi Analyst Initiates Pair Trade - Long Plug Power Versus, Short Ballard Power

Citi Analyst Initiates Pair Trade - Long Plug Power Versus, Short Ballard Power

Why Plug Power Analysts See A Margin Improvement Story With Outsized Growth Prospects

Why Plug Power Analysts See A Margin Improvement Story With Outsized Growth Prospects

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) reported mixed quarterly results Tuesday. Here's what the Street had to say.  read more