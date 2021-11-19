Analysts Hail Palo Alto Networks On Q1 Beat, See Huge Upside
Analysts raised price targets on Palo Alto Networks Inc's (NASDAQ:PANW) Q1 beat, posting growth in every metric, including billings amid supply chain constraints.
- Piper Sandler analyst Rob Owens raised the PT to $675 from $600 (28% upside) and kept an Overweight.
- With a growing portfolio "that is clearly resonating," he believes Palo Alto is "uniquely positioned to capitalize on the favorable demand environment for security solutions."
- JMP Securities analyst Erik Suppiger raised the PT to $585 from $550 (11% upside) and kept an Outperform.
- While the supply chain constraints were challenging and higher material costs were compressing gross margins, customers provided greater visibility into orders, leading to more appliances than the initial forecast.
- Palo Alto's product revenue, reflecting its firewall appliance business, bagged the best growth rate in 2.5 years.
- Baird analyst Jonathan Ruykhaver raised the PT to $625 from $540 (19% upside) and kept an Outperform.
- The analyst said that despite declines in some next-gen security growth metrics, he believes the company continues to gain traction with its multi-platform strategy. He likes the continued focus around areas of security he sees as more strategic.
- Credit Suisse analyst Phil Winslow raised the PT to $635 from $625 (21% upside) and kept an Outperform.
- The analyst believes that Palo Alto Networks' best-in-class technology platform, large and growing on-premises installed base, broadening cloud-centric product portfolio, and management's ability to execute its vision position the company to continue gaining share in the security market.
- Raymond James analyst Adam Tindle raised the PT to $600 from $450 (14% upside) and kept an Outperform.
- Oppenheimer analyst Ittai Kidron raised the PT to $600 from $550 and kept an Outperform.
- The analyst remains bullish on the long-term opportunity for share gains in an expanding TAM environment.
- Truist analyst Joel Fishbein raised the PT to $600 from $525 and kept a Buy.
- Palo Alto continues to be a "key beneficiary" of the recent cyberattacks and the remote work trend and is the best-positioned security company to benefit from vendor consolidation.
- BTIG analyst Gray Powell raised the PT to $610 from $555 (16% upside) and kept a Buy.
- On the product revenue side, Palo Alto Network sees strong adoption of its newer appliance lines, intense refresh activity, incremental share gains, and customers ordering ahead of demand.
- Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives raised PT to $630 from $600 (20% upside) and kept an Outperform.
- Palo Alto's quarterly results were "blow out," with healthy guidance suggesting the company's cloud-driven strategy is resonating increasingly well with cyber security customers in the field.
- Loop Capital analyst Yum Kim raised the PT to $530 from $475 and kept a Hold.
- Despite some supply-chain issues, Palo Alto Networks was able to show accelerating product revenue growth, and he sees some tailwinds coming from price increase towards the end of the quarter.
- BMO Capital analyst Keith Bachman raised the PT to $615 from $560 (17% upside) and kept an Outperform.
- Bachman adds that much like Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT), Palo Alto's product revenues had the most significant outperformance, and its product revenue visibility has also increased for the medium term.
- RBC Capital analyst Matthew Hedberg raised PT to $660 from $590 (26% upside) and kept an Outperform rating.
- Morgan Stanley analyst Keith Weiss raised the price target to $660 from $600 and maintained an Overweight rating.
- Price Action: PANW shares traded higher by 1.2% at $526.27 on the last check Friday.
