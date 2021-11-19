Raymond James Sees 15% Upside In Jacobs Engineering
- Raymond James analyst Brian Gesuale initiated Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:J) with an Outperform rating and a price target of $170, implying an upside of 15%.
- Gesuale noted Jacobs's leadership position across a broad set of government and commercial themes, its global solutions, and its culture of integrating social responsibility into its solutions should drive accelerating organic growth, a mix shift to higher margins, and a more sustainable long-term competitive advantage.
- Price Action: J shares are trading higher by 0.10% at $147.37 on the last check Friday.
