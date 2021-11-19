QQQ
Raymond James Sees 15% Upside In Jacobs Engineering

byAkanksha Bakshi
November 19, 2021 11:10 am
Raymond James Sees 15% Upside In Jacobs Engineering
  • Raymond James analyst Brian Gesuale initiated Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:J) with an Outperform rating and a price target of $170, implying an upside of 15%.
  • Gesuale noted Jacobs's leadership position across a broad set of government and commercial themes, its global solutions, and its culture of integrating social responsibility into its solutions should drive accelerating organic growth, a mix shift to higher margins, and a more sustainable long-term competitive advantage.
  • Also read, Jacobs Bags US Department Of State Overseas Buildings Operations Support Contract.
  • Price Action: J shares are trading higher by 0.10% at $147.37 on the last check Friday.

