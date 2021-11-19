Analysts Raise Price Targets On Workday Amidst Post-Earnings Sell-Off

Analysts lifted their price targets on Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) post Q3 earnings. Oppenheimer analyst Ray McDonough recommends using today's post-earnings selloff in Workday shares as a buying opportunity. Workday reported a "mixed" Q3, beating on both the top and bottom line but missing billings expectations.

The analyst does not expect any disruption from the management changes but sees the VNDLY acquisition and "prudent" guidance weighing on the stock near-term.

However, he expects the guidance to prove conservative and reiterates an Outperform with a $340 PT, implying a 13.7% upside.