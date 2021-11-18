Analysts Bump Up ZTO Express Price Target Post Q3 Results
- BofA analyst Fan Tso upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) to Buy from Neutral and raised the price target to $36 (an upside of 24.8%), from $31.
- The analyst's base case is now that the government's scrutiny over the industry's price war will remain in place as the country heads into the twice-a-decade party congress in 2022, which will cause recent industry price discipline to likely hold and provide ZTO with a stable average selling price outlook.
- Tso now projects 25% volume growth and "flattish" unit revenue in 2022 for ZTO.
- Macquarie analyst Ellie Jiang upgraded to Outperform from Neutral and raised the price target to $40.20, from $25.90, suggesting a 39.4% upside.
- Jiang says the stock has been range-bound around $30 since June, and the positives are now outweighing negatives as ZTO has "recalibrated to focus on quality over quantity."
- The analyst views the company's 30% growth earnings guidance in Q4 as "solid."
- With competition in the express delivery industry further easing, average sales prices appear to have stabilized to some extent, which helps offset volume deceleration in e-commerce demand, says Jiang.
- She expects ZTO to begin seeing benefits from the stabilizing pricing trend.
- Recently, ZTO reported a third-quarter revenue increase of 11.3% year-over-year to RMB7.39 billion ($1.15 billion).
- Gross profit increased 12.7% Y/Y to RMB1.57 billion ($243.3 million), and the margin rate was 21.2% compared to 21% in 3Q20.
- Income from operations was RMB1.36 billion ($211.1 million), an increase of 16.4% Y/Y, with the margin at 18.4% versus 17.6% a year ago.
- Adjusted EPADS were RMB1.43 ($0.22), a decrease of 6.5% from RMB1.53 last year.
- Adjusted EBITDA increased by 17.4% Y/Y to RMB1.97 billion ($305.4 million).
- Net cash provided by operating activities was $277.4 million.
- Parcel volume increased 23.3% Y/Y to 5,700 million. The number of pickup/delivery outlets was over 30,300, and the number of direct network partners was over 5,600 as of September 30, 2021.
- For FY21, the company expects Parcel volume of 22.2 billion – 22.7 billion, representing a 30.6% – 33.5% increase year over year.
- Price Action: ZTO shares are trading higher by 11.3% at $32.09 during the pre-market session on Thursday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.