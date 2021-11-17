QQQ
+ 1.21
396.21
+ 0.3%
BTC/USD
+ 79.82
60138.69
+ 0.13%
DIA
-1.92
363.85
-0.53%
SPY
-0.91
470.19
-0.19%
TLT
-0.15
145.26
-0.1%
GLD
+ 1.32
171.60
+ 0.76%

Analysts Remain Divided Over Sea Post Q3 Results

byAnusuya Lahiri
November 17, 2021 11:32 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Analysts Remain Divided Over Sea Post Q3 Results
  • Analyst opinions remain divided on Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) post Q3 results.
  • UBS analyst Navin Killa raised the price target to $380 from $350, implying a 22% upside, and maintained a Buy.
  • The analyst cites the company's "strong" Q3 results, particularly in the e-commerce segment, where gross merchandise value and revenue were up 81% and 134%, respectively. 
  • Spending on sales and marketing remains elevated, and the gaming segment saw a slowdown. 
  • Still, Sea Ltd should continue to benefit from adopting e-commerce and digital finance across under-penetrated regions in ASEAN and LatAm regions.
  • The rating contrasts with BofA analyst Sachin Salgaonkar downgraded to Neutral from Buy with a price target of $385, up from $380, implying a 23% upside.
  • Salgaonkar considers the risk/reward as balanced following the stock's 67% rise year-to-date. 
  • The analyst added that the company's gaming guidance following its Q3 earnings results implied slowing Q4 growth.
  • Citi analyst Alicia Yap lowered the price target to $416 from $424, implying a 33% upside, and affirmed a Buy following the "solid" Q3 results.
  • Gaming user metrics started to resemble a normalized steady growth trend in a post-Covid environment. 
  • The analyst believes Sea's growth momentum and monetization upside for Shopee remain intact.
  • Related Content: Sea Clocks ~122% Revenue Growth In Q3, Tops Consensus.
  • Price Action: SE shares traded lower by 5.53% at $311.66 on the last check Wednesday.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color News Downgrades Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Tech

Related Articles

Facebook, Amazon, Zoom, Pinduoduo, Tencent — What Cathie Wood's Ark Bought And Sold Today

Facebook, Amazon, Zoom, Pinduoduo, Tencent — What Cathie Wood's Ark Bought And Sold Today

Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management sends out an email every night listing the stocks that were bought or sold by the firm's ETFs that day. In recent months, the emails have known to cause certain stocks to see a spike in the after-hours session. Here’s a list of 29 stocks that the hedge fund bought and sold on Wednesday. read more
Tesla And 9 Other Stocks That Burned Short Sellers The Most In 2020

Tesla And 9 Other Stocks That Burned Short Sellers The Most In 2020

The coronavirus outbreak severely disrupted the stock market and the economy in 2020. While most stocks took a pounding during the COVID-19 sell-off early in the year, many soared to new all-time highs during the market recovery later in 2020.  read more
Citron Explains Change Of Heart On Jumia Technologies, $100 Price Target

Citron Explains Change Of Heart On Jumia Technologies, $100 Price Target

Citron Research has gone from bearish to bullish on Jumia Technologies, a Berlin-based e-commerce company operating in Africa.  read more

Piper Jaffray Reiterates Overweight Rating On Sea Limited And Raises Price Target From $49 To $54; Says The 'combination of GDP and connectivity growth, along with a secular rising tide in the company's core verticals' Will Drive Growth And Profitability