QQQ
+ 0.00
397.42
+ 0%
BTC/USD
+ 141.72
60200.59
+ 0.24%
DIA
+ 0.01
361.92
+ 0%
SPY
-0.03
469.31
-0.01%
TLT
+ 0.00
145.11
+ 0%
GLD
+ 0.01
172.91
+ 0.01%

MoffettNathanson Turns Bearish On This Streaming Platform

byAnusuya Lahiri
November 17, 2021 8:55 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
MoffettNathanson Turns Bearish On This Streaming Platform
  • Two analysts slashed price targets on Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) in quick succession.
  • MoffettNathanson analyst Michael Nathanson downgraded to Sell from Neutral with a price target of $220, down from $330, implying a 20.4% downside. 
  • "Simply put, we think our and the Street's long-term revenue and earnings estimates are just too damn high." 
  • Roku will need to monetize an "absurdly high portion of long-tail" ad-based video on demand impressions to come even close to Street estimates, says the analyst. 
  • Nathanson believes this will be a challenge given the rising competition and sees signs of slowing revenue growth at Roku.
  • Truist analyst Matthew Thornton lowered the PT to $360 from $390, implying a 30.2% upside, and reiterated a Buy after the company's Q3 report. 
  • The analyst said the new price target reflects the short-term supply chain headwind to ad revenue.
  • Price Action: ROKU shares traded lower by 3.60% at $266.51 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color News Downgrades Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Movers Tech Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Wells Fargo Downgrades Roku - Read Why

Wells Fargo Downgrades Roku - Read Why

Why Guggenheim Sees 22% Upside In Roku

Why Guggenheim Sees 22% Upside In Roku

Guggenheim analyst Michael Morris upgraded Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) to Buy from Neutral with a $395 price target, implying 21.6% upside. read more

UPDATE: Needham On Roku Buy Reiteration: Firm Sees YouTube As Best Comp For Roku At Maturity 'Suggesting 10x Valuation Upside' With 5x From U.S. Business Alone; Notes Netflix As 'Most Valuable Ally' Given 0 Ads On Platform, Pushing Advertisers Toward Roku

Roku Stock Pulls Back After Q2 Earnings: Has Streaming Growth Peaked?

Roku Stock Pulls Back After Q2 Earnings: Has Streaming Growth Peaked?

It’s been a rough week for Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) investors, punctuated by a sharp drop in second-quarter streaming viewership. read more