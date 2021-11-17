MoffettNathanson Turns Bearish On This Streaming Platform
- Two analysts slashed price targets on Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) in quick succession.
- MoffettNathanson analyst Michael Nathanson downgraded to Sell from Neutral with a price target of $220, down from $330, implying a 20.4% downside.
- "Simply put, we think our and the Street's long-term revenue and earnings estimates are just too damn high."
- Roku will need to monetize an "absurdly high portion of long-tail" ad-based video on demand impressions to come even close to Street estimates, says the analyst.
- Nathanson believes this will be a challenge given the rising competition and sees signs of slowing revenue growth at Roku.
- Truist analyst Matthew Thornton lowered the PT to $360 from $390, implying a 30.2% upside, and reiterated a Buy after the company's Q3 report.
- The analyst said the new price target reflects the short-term supply chain headwind to ad revenue.
- Price Action: ROKU shares traded lower by 3.60% at $266.51 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.
