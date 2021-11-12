QQQ
+ 3.82
386.77
+ 0.98%
BTC/USD
-1084.26
63690.00
-1.67%
DIA
+ 1.56
357.90
+ 0.43%
SPY
+ 3.07
460.71
+ 0.66%
TLT
-0.86
148.84
-0.58%
GLD
+ 0.27
173.85
+ 0.16%

William Blair Thinks This Cloud Computing Firm's Shares Are 'Undervalued'

byAnusuya Lahiri
November 12, 2021 1:56 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
William Blair Thinks This Cloud Computing Firm's Shares Are 'Undervalued'
  • William Blair analyst James Breen initiated coverage on DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (NYSE:DOCN) with an Outperform rating and no price target.
  • DigitalOcean is a comprehensive cloud platform designed to simplify cloud infrastructure for developers, start-ups, and small to midsize businesses, Breen tells investors in a research note. 
  • The analyst believes the company has a "differentiated platform that appeals to this underserved segment of the market." 
  • It has a "large and growing" addressable market, which is expected to more than double over the next four years to $116 billion, notes Breen. 
  • He believes DigitalOcean's shares are undervalued at current levels.
  • The company's stock gained 8.52% over the last week.
  • Price Action: DOCN shares traded higher by 8.44% at $123.93 on the last check Friday.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color News Initiation Analyst Ratings Movers Tech Trading Ideas