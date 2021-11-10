Craig-Hallum Sees Huge Upside In PDF Solutions Believing Intel As Possible Customer
- Craig-Hallum analyst Christian Schwab raised the price target on PDF Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PDFS) to $44 from $28, implying a 42% upside, and reiterated a Buy.
- The analyst notes PDF reported better-than-expected Q3 results with solid growth in its Analytics business, up 39% sequentially and 90% year-over-year, more than offsetting declines in its legacy IYR business.
- Strength will likely continue with solid bookings in the quarter that exceeded bookings levels of Q3 last year, which notably included the $50 million contract from the company's Advantest partnership.
- Notably included in the bookings was a follow-on multi-year contract with the customer that in Q2 PDF booked a "quick start" Analytics contract that Schwab believes to be Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).
- He thinks the opportunity with the latter is significant and would expect them to be a 10%+ customer in the future.
- Price Action: PDFS shares traded higher by 22.3% at $30.9 on the last check Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.