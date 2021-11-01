QQQ
-0.58
386.69
-0.15%
BTC/USD
-736.79
60563.01
-1.2%
DIA
+ 0.39
357.84
+ 0.11%
SPY
-0.44
459.69
-0.1%
TLT
-1.21
148.90
-0.82%
GLD
+ 0.97
165.68
+ 0.58%

JPMorgan Cuts Madison Square Garden Price Target By 25%

byAnusuya Lahiri
November 1, 2021 12:49 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
JPMorgan Cuts Madison Square Garden Price Target By 25%
  • JPMorgan analyst David Karnovsky lowered the price target on Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp (NYSE:MSGE) to $79 from $105, implying a 7% upside, and reiterated a Neutral ahead of the company's Q3 results. 
  • The analyst's updated model excludes contribution from Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA), which he estimates is 9% of its FY21 revenue, as it does not currently see a path forward for carriage.
  • Madison Square Garden Entertainment offers marquee entertainment content, popular dining and nightlife, and a premier music festival.
  • Price Action: MSGE shares traded higher by 4.22% at $73.44 on the last check Monday.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color News Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Tech

Related Articles

The Pro Wrestling Business Is Heating Up To Levels Not Seen In 20 Years. Will It Last?

The Pro Wrestling Business Is Heating Up To Levels Not Seen In 20 Years. Will It Last?

The professional wrestling landscape is really heating up. Over the weekend, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc.'s (NYSE: WWE) SummerSlam was reportedly the highest grossing and most-viewed SummerSlam in the event's 34-year history. read more
Rarest Of Gems? Here's Why This Analyst Is Upgrading ViacomCBS

Rarest Of Gems? Here's Why This Analyst Is Upgrading ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ: VIAC) received a major thumbs up from Steven Cahall, senior equity analyst at Wells Fargo Securities, who upgraded the company’s stock rating from Equal-Weight to Overweight and upped its price target from $45 to $60. read more

UPDATE: Credit Suisse On Comcast Price Target Raise Post-Earnings: Firm Reiterates Co As "Top Pick" Given Impressive Operating Momentum & Forecast Bias Still To Upside; Sees $60B Excess Balance Sheet Capacity By FY25 Given Current $5B/Yr Buyback Pace

UPDATE: Morgan Stanley On Comcast Overweight Rating: Highlights Earlier-Than-Expected Return To Buybacks And 'Materially Higher Earnings Outlook At Sky' Thanks To 3-Year Flat Cost Extension For English Premier League.