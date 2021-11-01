JPMorgan Cuts Madison Square Garden Price Target By 25%
- JPMorgan analyst David Karnovsky lowered the price target on Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp (NYSE:MSGE) to $79 from $105, implying a 7% upside, and reiterated a Neutral ahead of the company's Q3 results.
- The analyst's updated model excludes contribution from Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA), which he estimates is 9% of its FY21 revenue, as it does not currently see a path forward for carriage.
- Madison Square Garden Entertainment offers marquee entertainment content, popular dining and nightlife, and a premier music festival.
- Price Action: MSGE shares traded higher by 4.22% at $73.44 on the last check Monday.
