Analysts Boost Price Target On This Energy Technology Company After Solid Q3 Results
- Analysts bumped up their price targets on Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) following Q3 beat and Q4 outlook above consensus.
- BMO Capital analyst Ameet Thakkar increased the PT to $220 from $200, implying a 2% upside, and reiterated an Outperform.
- The earnings call also went a "long way" to assuage investor concerns on the company's ability to manage supply chain issues, featuring a better than expected outlook for Q4 revenue and energy storage shipment growth of 50% from Q2, Thakkar notes.
- Barclays analyst Moses Sutton raised the PT to $273 from $213, indicating a 26% upside, and maintained an Overweight.
- With chip shortage concerns "solved for now," Enphase is "now unfettered and likely returns to being investors' blank canvas for modeling a leading TAM-conquering solar/storage play," Sutton notes.
- Citi analyst J.B. Lowe raised the PT to $231 from $214, indicating a 7% upside, and affirmed a Buy.
- With its solid Q3 results, Enphase has now strung together 18 straight quarters of meeting or exceeding its revenue and gross margin guidance, Lowe notes.
- KeyBanc analyst Sophie Karp raised the PT to $216 from $179 and maintained an Overweight.
- The analyst notes Enphase reported "strong" Q3 results ahead of her and consensus estimates on most metrics.
- The company also discussed its new generation product offering and addressed lingering fears of supply chain disruptions, which it sees as manageable and abating, Karp contends.
- The analyst believes the "strong showing" should support the shares and reinforce her constructive stance on Enphase.
- JPMorgan analyst Mark Strouse raised the PT to $247 from $238, indicating a 14% upside, and reiterated an Overweight.
- The company reported Q3 results and issued Q4 guidance above expectations as company-specific supply chain headwinds continue to ease as additional suppliers ramp, Strouse notes.
- He believes the results are a positive read-through for demand in the residential solar market.
- B. Riley analyst Christopher Souther raised the PT to $180 from $157 and affirmed a Neutral.
- Souther notes that record revenue and solid profitability in Q3 were driven by continued increased demand across segments met by successful navigation of supply-side challenges. He remains Neutral due to valuation.
- Truist analyst Tristan Richardson increased the PT to $250 from $205, suggesting a 16% upside, and maintained a Buy.
- The stock has underperformed broader alt-energy heading into the results on micro supply concerns. Still, the analyst notes that the additional suppliers and overall tone of supply improvement are broadly addressing this overhang.
- Richardson expects more "positive performance" from Enphase.
- Craig-Hallum analyst Eric Stine raised the PT to $186 from $175 and maintained a Hold.
- The analyst argues that Enphase further showed its market leadership position in Q3 with results ahead of expectations despite navigating supply chain issues, elevated logistics costs, and extended lead times.
- Stine sees Enphase as best in class with a strong market position, technology advantage, roadmap, and balance sheet, but valuation keeps him on the sidelines.
- Needham analyst Vikram Bagri maintained Enphase Energy with a Buy and raised the price target from $195 to $210.
- Price Action: ENPH shares closed higher by 24.65% at $216.22 on Wednesday.
